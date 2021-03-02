KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after human bones were found on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police department, the skull and bones were found in a wooded area near 34th and Roanoke before 4 p.m.
A CSI crew member is at the scene.
An exact cause of death is currently not known.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
