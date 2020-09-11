KCPD investigating after car with shooting victim inside hits house

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and the vehicle she was in hit a house.
The incidents happened around 5:35 p.m. in the area of E. 58th Street and Askew Avenue, one block west of Swope Parkway.
According to police dispatchers, one woman is in critical condition after being shot.
One minor has non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident. The minor's age is currently unknown.
Both parties were inside the vehicle, which went hit the house.
There is no suspect information at this time.
