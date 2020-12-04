KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle at 10th and Winner on Friday afternoon.
The fire department was called out to the area around 6:15 a.m. on Friday on a call of a burning vehicle.
Eight hours later, police were called out to the same scene after a report of a body was found inside the burned vehicle.
The case is being investigated as a suspicious death.
This is a developing story.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
