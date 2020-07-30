KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday in the 6800 block of N. Bedford Ave. in KCMO.
The victim was taken to the hospital. The authorities said the victim will likely survive and is the injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening.
There have been no arrests yet, according to police. However, they do have a suspect in mind.
