KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is investigating a second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours and has taken a suspect into custody.

This shooting happened in the area of E. 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue just before 4 p.m.

There is one male victim who was shot and he died at the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody in the area of 63rd Street and Woodland Avenue in connection with this case shortly after 6 p.m.

The KCPD is still investigating a homicide at a gas station near 24th and Hardesty that happened on Saturday morning in which one man was found dead in a vehicle.

More information on that shooting is available here: