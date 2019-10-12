KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is investigating a second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours and has taken a suspect into custody.
This shooting happened in the area of E. 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue just before 4 p.m.
There is one male victim who was shot and he died at the hospital.
A suspect was taken into custody in the area of 63rd Street and Woodland Avenue in connection with this case shortly after 6 p.m.
The KCPD is still investigating a homicide at a gas station near 24th and Hardesty that happened on Saturday morning in which one man was found dead in a vehicle.
More information on that shooting is available here:
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.