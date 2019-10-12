KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at the Jubilee Market, which is a gas station and convenience store in the area of 24th and Hardesty.
The police have confirmed that at least one person has died as a result of this shooting.
Streets are closed reportedly closed off in the area due to the investigation.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
