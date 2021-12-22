KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an armed robbery after shots were fired during what witnesses described as an online sale gone wrong.
Just before 3:30PM Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a parking lot near Bannister Road and I-435. The victims said they tried to stop a man who had robbed them of a PlayStation®5 video game console that they were trying to sell online.
A man working on a rooftop at the time recorded cell phone video of the end of incident. “He’s got his gun in his hand,” a witness said in the cell phone video. The video shows that as the victims tried to prevent the suspect from leaving the parking lot, the suspect pointed a gun at them several times and fired warning shots into the ground. The suspect shouted, “get back.”
The suspects attempted to get away, but their vehicle became disabled. Another uninvolved driver then drove around the corner of a building and was stopped by the suspect vehicle which was blocking the parking lot.
The suspects approached that driver at gunpoint demanding his vehicle. “They were telling him to get out of the car and he wouldn’t,” a witness said. “So, he fired off a warning shot to get him out of his car.” That victim handed his vehicle keys to the suspects and ran from the scene. The suspects were unable to drive the vehicle. The vehicle had a manual transmission.
Before police could arrive, video showed the suspect grabbed the video game console that was for sale and ran away into a wooded area near the parking lot. First responders treated one of the victims at the scene for injuries to their face and arm from trying to stop the suspect.
Despite several shots being fired, no one was hit by gunfire. “Very fortunate no one was harmed and very fortunate the three gentlemen were able to come out with their lives because it could have gone very south, very fast,” a witness said.
Both suspects were not located during a subsequent search of the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.
Police encourage anyone selling items online to meet at a police station at an internet exchange zone. Police departments around the metro including in Kansas City, Mo have internet exchange areas to provide a safe place to sell or trade online during daylight hours. Investigators say if someone is unwilling to meet at a police station for an online transaction, they may have ulterior motives.
