KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an overnight death as a homicide after a body was found inside a Midtown apartment.
Police responded early Thursday morning to an apartment building on West 39th Street just west of Baltimore Avenue, after a body had been found in one of the units there. Police are investigating the situation as a homicide, but haven't released any other information or how the person died.
This would be Kansas City 86th homicide of the year, far behind last year's total at this point of 110.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
