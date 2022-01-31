KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a 44-year-old woman who was fatally shot last Tuesday.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 6200 block of St. John on Jan. 25 after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a person on the sidewalk who had been shot.
EMS responded and pronounced that person dead at the scene.
On Monday, the KCPD identified the victim in this case as Pebbles M. Harr.
There is no suspect information and the police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. People can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.