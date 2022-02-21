JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A young boy is in serious condition and two adults are dead after an overnight triple shooting in an apartment complex parking lot in Kansas City.
“I’ll be laying down at 1 o’clock in the morning and they’ll start screaming and gun shots will go off,” said Isaiah King, who lives in the apartment complex near the triple shooting scene.
For King, violence constantly haunts his neighborhood of Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.
That’s why when he learned of the overnight triple shooting in his apartment parking lot he was not surprised.
“It’s a reoccurring thing, so it’s not surprising that something happened fatally,” said King.
Police were called to an apartment complex parking lot around 12:45 this morning.
When crews arrived, they found a man, woman and child inside a car. All of them had been shot.
Both adults died at the scene. Police have identified them as 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson and 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford; she was the mother of the young boy.
Police said the child is 5 years old and is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
“If that child makes it, it’s just going to traumatize him for the rest of his life, and for other kids that go through it every day it’s sad because they haven’t even started their life yet,” said King.
King isn’t the only one fed up and hurt by the ongoing violence in the area.
While on scene this morning, the KCPD reflected on the fact they investigated another homicide in the same area just a short time ago.
“This is an unfortunate stretch of road. This is the second time this year I’ve stood within 100 yards of, like, right here and given you guys a briefing about a homicide just right here. I can look, where I’m standing right here, and I can see both scenes,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the KCPD.
Police are hoping that, since the area is residential, witnesses will step up and help solve this crime. As for King, for the time being he just wants the violence to stop.
“There are better ways to go about it than using guns. For sure violence should be a last resort and guns shouldn’t even be an option,” said King.
King said he plans to move out his apartment before his lease because of the violence and is planning to live in Independence.
Police encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
