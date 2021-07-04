KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night, which left a 26-year-old dead.
According to the KCPD, officers went to the area of E. 40th Terrace S. and Willow Avenue around 11 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. EMS declared him dead at the scene.
On Sunday morning, he was identified as 26-year-old Bryant Boyd.
A witness told police that they had heard an argument and then the sound of shots.
The KCPD says that they do not have any suspect information at this time. the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.