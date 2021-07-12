KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 3000 block of Kensington around 4:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. On Monday, he was identified as 51-year-old Leonard Ellis.
The police say that initial information indicated there was an argument between Leonard and another man that led to the shooting.
The suspect fled the scene and no suspect information is available at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with formation to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
