KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday night. 

The KCPD says it happened at about 7 p.m. on Troost Avenue at E. 82nd Terrace.

Their investigation has determined that a 61-year-old woman was crossing Troost on foot, going east to west, when she was hit by a vehicle going north. 

That vehicle left the scene and the woman who was struck died at the scene. 

She has not yet been publicly identified, but she was from Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

