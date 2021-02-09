FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department held a media briefing Tuesday morning to shed light on the delicacy and time consuming efforts in major crash investigations, like the one involving Chiefs outside linebackers coach, Britt Reid, last week. Reid was involved in a multi-car crash on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night. One of the children hurt, 5-year-old, Ariel, remains in critical condition. KCPD Spokesperson, Captain David Jackson, did not comment on this investigation specifically.

Search warrant: Investigators will examine Britt Reid’s cell phone to determine if it was used around time of crash It could be several weeks before the investigation into a crash involving Britt Reid that critically injured a five-year-old girl is complete. According to Kansas City police, the five-year-old girl remains in critical condition following the February 4th crash near I-435 and Stadium Drive.

“It is our duty and our responsibility to present a clean casefile to the prosecutor. We want justice for this little girl and we want the criminal justice system to work properly,” said Captain Jackson.

GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old girl family says was critically wounded in a crash involving Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.

KCPD Sergeant Bill Mahoney, has led major crash investigations for nearly 13 years, but has 32 years experience on the force. Sergeant Mahoney says the KCPD Traffic Investigative Unit will respond to major crashes where someone dies or is badly hurt. Investigators begin photographing the scene and gathering evidence as soon as they arrive at the scene. There are cases where investigators will begin forensic mapping at the scene instead of waiting until later. Depending on the crash, the Traffic Investigative Unit will call for additional resources, such as detectives, vehicle inspectors, or officers with the DUI squad. Part of evidence-gathering to create a case file also involves visiting the tow lot to fully examine damage, download information from airbags or power modules, interview witnesses, and obtain court orders.

“Typically a reconstruction, which is our end of it, takes anywhere from 30-60 days depending on the amount of work that needs to be done and depending on the speed at which we can get things like lab results,” said Sergeant Mahoney.

Case files within the department can get backlogged, but Sergeant Mahoney says investigators will take their time if needed and are often only assigned to handle one case at a time.

After the average of 30-60 days it takes to complete a case file, it takes a couple more months to turn the file over to a prosecutor. The prosecutor will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.