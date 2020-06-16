KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Across the country, people are demanding police reform at their local departments. That prompted the viral hashtag, “#8CAN'TWAIT.”

It highlights eight changes police departments can make to reduce violence by officers. That includes banning chokeholds and requiring police officers to give a verbal warning before shooting at a civilian.

Two weeks ago, KCTV5 News first reported that Kansas City hadn't adopted any of these changes. Now, the department is taking steps to get on board.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioner's meeting was held Tuesday, and not everyone was allowed inside.

Protesters left the steps of Kansas City Police Headquarters after the Police Commissioners meeting ended. Many were calling for the resignation of Chief Rick Smith.

Protesters are outside of the police commissioners meeting. Many are calling for Chief Smith to resign. pic.twitter.com/iSq3A5RTes — Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) June 16, 2020

There were calls for his resignation when Black Live Matter protests began two weeks ago. Protesters also wanted to bring attention to police funding and the possible defunding of the department entirely.

“What does the police department need over $200 million for? To get more military equipment so they can go into our neighborhoods and terrorize us?” protester Steve Young questioned.

Young has been leading chants for weeks. He says now is the time to have inconvenient conversations about policing.

Tuesday morning, the commissioners discussed the “#8CAN'TWAIT” campaign and how KCPD’s policies align. Point number six calls for departments to ban shooting from moving vehicles.

KCPD says the tactic is dangerous but has it’s place. The department brought up during the Chiefs Superbowl parade where a man drove on the parade route.

“We didn’t know the intent of the driver at the time, but had that driver started mowing down hundreds of people, we may have very well been in a situation where we would have to use lethal force to prevent the loss of life,” an officer at the meeting said.

One of the most prominent demands is banning choke and strangle holds. The department says it does not teach either of those tactics but does use something called the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint.

The complete list from the “#8CAN'TWAIT” initiative were outlined in the meeting.