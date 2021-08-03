KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Four people were taken to the hospital today following a shooting and subsequent crash that happened in the morning. Then, police were engaged in a standoff at a townhome that the evidence led them to.
Just after 10 a.m., KCPD officers were called to the area of Truman Road and Bennington Avenue with regard to a shooting.
While officers were on their way to the scene, they got a separate 911 call from someone saying there had been a crash at the same location and there were injuries.
When officers arrived, they did find a two-vehicle crash there.
One car had clearly been damaged by bullets. A woman and a minor were located inside the car. Neither of them appeared to have been hit by gunfire, but they did have non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The KCPD says that preliminary information suggests that this vehicle was trying to get away from the shooting suspects when the crash happened.
As for the second vehicle involved in the crash, officers located two more people with life-threatening injuries due to the collision. They are in local hospitals in critical condition. These two individuals were not involved in the original shooting call, the KCPD says.
KCPD investigators got potential suspect information from witnesses at the scene of this crash/shooting.
That information led them to a townhome in the 2000 block of Park Tower Drive. There, they talked to two people who came out of the residence.
Due to the possibility that more people could be inside, a police standoff was initiated. Tactical resources and negotiators were brought to the scene.
The KCPD said they were trying to contact anyone who might be inside the townhome.
Just after 3 p.m., the officers went into the townhome and did not locate any other people inside. Thus, the standoff has concluded.
The investigation into the aggravated assault is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.