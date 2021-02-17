KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police were engaged in a standoff in the 2300 block of Jarboe on Wednesday evening.
The police received a 911 call from the location at 4:19 p.m.
The person on that 911 call told police that there had reportedly been a shooting and multiple people had been shot.
Ultimately, tactical officers confirmed that no shooting had occurred.
Police are still investigating what let someone to call and report a shooting.
Ceaser Chavez Boulevard will remain closed for a little longer.
However, the standoff had peacefully concluded.
