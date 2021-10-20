KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff in the area of E. 25th Street and Tracy Avenue.
According to the police, officers went to the area around 10 a.m. after a construction crew at the scene called police. Out of concern for their safety and the safety of others, the crew called about a man who was outside with a gun.
That man went inside a residence before officers arrived.
Officers tried to make contact with the man, which was met with "negative results." Multiple attempts were made to deescalate the situation and get him to come outside so detectives could complete their investigation.
Shortly after noon, the police decided to call a standoff and request tactical resources and negotiators come to the scene.
Currently, officers have the house surrounded and are talking to the man in an effort to bring the situation to a peaceful end.
No further information is available at this time.
