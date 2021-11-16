KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The standoff between police and an armed individual near Indiana avenue has ended without incident.
According to police, negotiators spoke with the suspect throughout the afternoon and around 3:45, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff in the 5700 block of Indiana Ave.
According to the KCPD, officers were called to the area around 11:30 a.m. and saw someone with a felony warrant out for their arrest.
Officers tried to stop the person, but they fled and rant into a residence in the area.
Officers have received information that indicates the person is armed with a gun and is making threats to harm himself and others.
A standoff has commenced. Negotiators have been brought to the scene and are working to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.
Two people have come out of the residence, but officers think there are more people inside with the suspect.
The police are asking people to avoid the 5700 block of Indiana Ave., as it is not safe.
Update from the KCPD: "All additional people have exited the residence and are safe. At this time, it is believed the suspect is the only person still inside the residence."
