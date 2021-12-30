KCPD engaged in standoff following shooting that injured 1

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting in Kansas City left one person injured tonight and now the police are engaged in a standoff.
According to the KCPD, officers went to the 9400 block of Cleveland Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a victim in the parking lot who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
At the scene, officers were told that the suspect was still inside a unit at the Nob Hill Apartments.
Officers have initiated a standoff in order to bring tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.
No further information is available at this time. KCTV5 News is working to learn more.
People should avoid the apartment complex. Police say that area is not safe right now.
