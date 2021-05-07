KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County has named KCPD Deputy Chief Karl Oakman as KCK's new police chief.
Oakman, a 29-year veteran of the Kansas City, MO, Police Department, was chosen among a list of four finalists that also included Rich Austin, Milton police chief; Vince Davenport, associate deputy director of the U.S. Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance in Washington, D.C.; and Pamela Waldeck, KCK Police Department deputy chief.
The KCK/Wyandotte County Unified Government interviewed the four finalists in April after they were announced. They planned at the time for the county administrator to announce the final decision by mid-May. County officials said there were 19 applicants for the position.
County administrator Doug Bach announced Oakman as the new chief during an event at KCK City Hall on Friday.
Oakman has been with the Kansas City, MO, Police Department since 1992 and has served as a patrol officer, vice and homicide detective, police captain, major, deputy chief and now the police chief across the state line in KCK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.