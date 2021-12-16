KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The death of an infant in September has been ruled a homicide, according to the KCPD.
The Kansas City Police Department says that officers initially went to the 4200 block of N. Locust on Sept. 11 of this year after receiving a call about an infant who was not breaking.
First responders administered CPR, but were unable to get a pulse. The 4-month-old boy was then taken to a local hospital.
When the child died, the KCPD's Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
On Dec. 15, the Homicide Unit received the final ruling from the medical examiner. That indicated that the case was ruled a homicide.
The KCPD says the investigation is ongoing.
The KCPD notes that, right now, they don't have the child's name available for the public.
