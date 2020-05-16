KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: On Sunday, the police said this person's death had been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
The cause of death remains unknown.
Previous coverage is below.
Police are investigating a death Saturday morning.
Kansas City police were called to the 1200 block of Independence Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a person that was down on the ground and was not responding.
When they arrived at the location, they located an unresponsive adult male off the side of the road deceased.
“The victims cause of death is not known at the time, but the circumstances are definitely suspicious, and a death investigation is underway at this time,” Jake Becchina with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.
If anyone has any information or saw anything in the area, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
