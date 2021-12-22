KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department confirmed that a body was found in their city today.
The body was found in the 4500 block of Hedges Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. Our crew at the scene saw crime scene tape in front of one house.
Kansas City police said that no foul play is suspected.
However, police said "the investigation will continue." They also said it will take a day or more for the person to be identified.
No further information is available at this time.
