KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Spruce Avenue tonight.
The KCPD says that their preliminary investigation indicates that this was an accidental shooting, which resulted in the death of a female.
At this time, it is not considered a homicide.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.