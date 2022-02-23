KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is conducting a death investigation, but homicide detectives have not been called to the scene.
Around 9 a.m. today, a woman's body was found outside a home near E. 35th Street and Indiana Avenue.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
