KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is conducting a death investigation, but homicide detectives have not been called to the scene.

Around 9 a.m. today, a woman's body was found outside a home near E. 35th Street and Indiana Avenue. 

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

