KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rick Smith, the chief of the Kansas City Police Department, will apparently retire "sometime in the upcoming year" according to the police department.
KCTV5 News reached out to the police department in light of reporting from another media outlet on Tuesday evening.
Captain Leslie Foreman with KCPD then sent the following statement:
"When Chief Smith was hired in August of 2017, he made a commitment to the BOPC that he would stay in this position no more than 5 years.
As per his commitment, he plans to retire sometime in the upcoming year, 2022.
He will announce that date well in advance to ensure a smooth transition for the police department."
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte posted the following on Twitter this evening:
I wish Chief Smith the best during his retirement. Few know what it’s like to serve in the capacity of chief of a major city. None of us are perfect. Let’s all contribute to bringing law enforcement and other segments of the community together. @kcmo @kcpolice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/gbjz0SjxL1— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) November 23, 2021
