KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The head of the Kansas City Police Department is speaking out about a spike in gun violence as the city begins to reopen following stay-home orders.
In a post to his blog, Chief Richard C. Smith noted that from 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to seven separate shootings that left many people with injuries, some of them life-threatening.
Smith said in the post that many of the victims and suspects in the shootings were teenagers and added that eight of the 10 victims refused to cooperate with officers on the investigation or to press charges.
The chief said this is becoming a common frustration with investigators, with data showing that two-thirds of living shooting victims in recent Kansas City incidents being uncooperative with officers.
Smith said it appears that the victims either want to retaliate themselves or fear retaliation and further violence by the suspects or were involved in illegal activity at the time of the incidents.
The chief said nights like Tuesday are becoming all too common and source of frustration for officers.
“We are frustrated and trying a number of tactics to reduce the violence. We are, however, just one piece of the criminal justice system,” Smith wrote. “Many parts of that system have been affected by the pandemic. We’re out on the streets when these shootings happen. We’re gathering evidence, investigating and submitting cases for prosecution. But we are only one entity.”
While the courts system has been slowed due to COVID-19, Smith noted that the system was already struggling.
Shortly after posting the entry about the shootings, Kansas City saw more violence with a triple-shooting in near Westport and another serious shooting west of downtown at West 23rd and Belleview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.