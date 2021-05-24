KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Ever since a supermajority of Kansas City’s city council members passed two ordinances Thursday to reallocate a portion of the police budget, opponents have expressed concern it that it will lead to fewer officers in patrol or investigations.
The ordinances removed $42 million from the general police budget, keeping it at the state-mandated 20% of the city budget, and put the rest, along with an additional $3 million for a new recruiting class, into a fund specified for crime prevention and community engagement. What those funds will be spent on will be determined in a contract negotiated between the city manager and the Board of Police Commissioners.
Mayor Quinton Lucas has repeatedly insisted the money will go only to the KCPD and no other agency. The ordinance states that the contract is with the Board of Police Commissioners, the state appointed board that oversees the police department.
What hasn’t been discussed with certainty is what police programs will get that money and if there will be enough left for other department expenditures.
When you think of police and violent crime, you might think of detectives solving crimes or patrol officers responding to crimes. But the KCPD already has numerous programs for prevention and community engagement.
Most notably, in 2017, a department spokesperson said it was the first department in the nation to hire social service workers, who take referrals from officers about families who need a hand.
“They will identify needs when they go out for calls for service. Oftentimes we are in the cars with them,” explained Trena Miller, the East Patrol Division Social Services Coordinator, when interviewed on the topic in 2020.
“[It’s] yet one more tool to build trust and to be able to support the community,” said Gina English, a now former Social Services Coordinator at the Central Patrol Division when the program began in 2017 with just her.
The department now has six civilian social services workers, 12 community interaction officers, two dedicated officers at the Westside CAN Center, plus numerous youth programs like the Police Athletic League and D.A.R.E,
Some of them are programs the police chief said earlier this month might need to be cut if the department didn’t get more money.
The mayor said that’s just what the carved-out slice of the police budget under contract with the city would be for.
“Every year at budget time, you hear people say how do we make sure we have our community policing officers? How do we have neighborhood officers? How do we have more crisis intervention team officers? It shouldn’t be something we’re begging for,” Lucas said Monday.
But at the meeting where that budget re-allocation passed the Thursday prior, it was clear some were worried. They assumed that bolstering those programs would be at the expense of others.
“You know what? What that means is a reduction in police officers on the street. So that makes this city unsafe for our children and our families,” yelled northland Councilwoman Teresa Loar.
It was a concern that remained even after the mayor repeated again and again that the money would be going only to the KCPD, and more of it with the added $3 million.
On Friday, Park University Professor of Criminal Justice Greg Plumb lauded the police department’s existing social services program and framed Lucas’ focus on outreach in that context.
“What Mayor Lucas wants is a good idea, but what are we going to do for patrolling for officers?” Plumb asked.
The mayor’s spokeswoman said the mayor has said before that the city has no intention of cutting into patrol or investigations and that there are other places where spending can be reduced.
When asked where, specifically, the city would recommend reduction, she referred KCTV5 to the city manager. He is the one who is tasked with hammering out the contract with the Board of Police Commissioners. Late Monday night, city manager Brian Platt replied via email with the following statement:
“While the Administration and KCPD have only just begun discussions related to this new agreement, both sides are committed to ensuring that no staffing reductions or service level decreases occur. We hope these negotiations will lead to enhanced accountability and transparency as well as better ways to leverage the existing resources and talented members of the KCPD to identify new tools and techniques to address the rising crime and violence across the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.