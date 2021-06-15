A woman is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department and the Board of Police Commissioners over the shooting death of her son.

It happened three years ago this month. 

Denise White claims her son's civil rights were violated when she says police used excessive force and shot him 17 times. 

According to the lawsuit, 38-year-old Robert White did not receive treatment for nearly six minutes after the shooting and died of his injuries. 

She's asking that officers face charges and have a jury trial. 

A copy of the lawsuit can be viewed below: 

Download PDF Wrongful death lawsuit.pdf

