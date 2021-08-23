KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle from an early morning hit and run accident that left a pedestrian in a coma.
Around 4:30 a.m. on August 14, a 40-year-old woman was struck in the area of East 9th and Agnes.
The woman remains in the ICU and has been in a coma since the incident.
Anyone with info is asked to contact TIPS Hotline 474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.