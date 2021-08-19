KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday.
You may recall that at 5:40 p.m. that day, a white 2012 Ford Mustang with Texas license plates was taken from the BP gas station in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.
A 2-year-old girl was in a car seat inside the vehicle when it was taken. The KCPD was in the process of requesting that an AMBER Alert be issued when the child was safely located in Kansas City, Kansas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The description of the clothing the suspect was wearing remains the same: Black hat, red shirt with gold writing, and black shorts.
"One of the photos is of a shoe the suspect took off at one point inside the gas station, in the event it's recognizable to anyone," the police department notes.
