KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female.
Sadie Marsh is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds.
MISSING JUVENILE: Sadie Marsh, 16 YOA, W/F, 5’7, 125 lbs last seen on 10/28/19 at her residence 3000 block NE 100th Street. Driving a black Pontiac G6. Sadie’s family is very concerned about her well-being. If located, please call 911 or KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136 pic.twitter.com/OXMevNB9SC— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 29, 2019
Marsh was last seen on Monday at her residence in the 3000 block of NE 100th Street. Police said she was driving her black Pontiac G6.
Marsh’s family is very concerned about her well-being.
If you have any information about Marsh, you’re asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.
