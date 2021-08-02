  • Jackson Hicks

If you can identify any of the subjects in this video please contact Detective Anthony Contreras at 816-442-0558 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police is asking for the public's help in identifying four subjects of interest in regard to a fatal hit and run crash from August 1. 

The video shows four individuals at a gas station around 3:22 Sunday morning. According to officials, the crash happened at 3:27. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Contreras at (816) 441-0559 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

