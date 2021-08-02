KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police is asking for the public's help in identifying four subjects of interest in regard to a fatal hit and run crash from August 1.
The video shows four individuals at a gas station around 3:22 Sunday morning. According to officials, the crash happened at 3:27.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Contreras at (816) 441-0559 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.