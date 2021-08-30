Derrial Foster
source: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

65-year-old Derrial Foster was last seen walking away from a medical facility near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue Monday evening around 5:20. He was being treated for mental health reasons. 

Foster is bald and has brown eyes with a scar on the left eye. He is also blind in his left eye. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs. 

Anyone who sees Foster is urged to call 911 immediately. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.