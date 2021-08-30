KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
65-year-old Derrial Foster was last seen walking away from a medical facility near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue Monday evening around 5:20. He was being treated for mental health reasons.
Foster is bald and has brown eyes with a scar on the left eye. He is also blind in his left eye. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs.
Anyone who sees Foster is urged to call 911 immediately.
