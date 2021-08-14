KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for help in locating a missing and endangered man.
Jerome White, 31, was last seen late Friday night in the area of Truman and Brooklyn. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a dollar sign and blue jeans.
He is reported to be 5'7", 140 pounds, bald and has brown eyes.
According to police, White suffers from cerebral palsy and gets confused easily. He requires medication.
Anyone who sees White or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
