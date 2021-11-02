KCPD asking for help identifying person accused of hitting vehicle with metal pipe

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is trying to identify someone accused of using a metal pipe to beat someone's car and smash one of its windows out at McDonald's.
The KCPD said the incident happened at 7:35 p.m. on July 17 at 3741 Broadway Boulevard.
Police say the suspects followed the victim to the McDonald's parking lot after she accidentally cut them off in traffic.
Once there, the passenger beat on the victim's vehicle and smashed out the window with a metal pipe.
If you can identify the person of interest, you are asked to call Detective Lauren Montgomery-Gist with the KCPD's Assault Squad at 816-234-5227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.