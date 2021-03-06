mp2.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCPD are looking for missing endangered person, Donald Gappa.

Gappa has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing near E. 35th st. and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Gappa has a medical condition that requires medication which he currently does not have.

If you see him or know any information on his location, contact KCMO Police Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

