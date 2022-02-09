Rowdy
source: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's a new top dog at the Kansas City Police Department.

Rowdy, a three-year-old Dutch Shepard, is joining the department as a comfort and support dog. He was trained in Texas to help officers cope with critical incidents.

The department says he will comfort officers who have experienced traumatic events, support any KCPD employee who may need it, and also boost overall morale within the department.

KCPD said Rowdy was donated to them by the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police. 

