KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left one person with critical injuries.
According to the KCPD, it happened at 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Saida Street and N. Drury Ave.
That is on the city's northeastern side, one block south of Gladstone Boulevard.
One victim was critically injured.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
UPDATE: Initial reports were that this shooting left the victim with serious injuries. That has been updated to critical.
