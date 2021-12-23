KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri has withdrawn itself as a potential host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
A letter stating so was sent to the RNC Site Selection Committee. The letter was signed by Mayor Quinton Lucas and Interim President & CEO of Visit KC Randall J. Landes.
It seems that KCMO is withdrawing itself due to other events that the city is either already hosting around the same time or hopes to host.
"Kansas City has the immense honor of hosting the 2023 NFL Draft and we are in the final stages of bidding on and hopefully securing an opportunity to serve as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," the letter said. "Both events will require significant resources including staff time, fundraising and private and public support."
"Given the timing and detailed requirements of the RFP, we feel it is not in the best interests of either party for us to move forward with a bid given our existing commitments," the letter continued. "That said, we hope that Kansas City remains on the forefront of consideration as a future host city for 2028 and beyond."
The full letter can be read below:
