KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to ongoing snow operations for the rest of this week, Kansas City officials say they will be running trash pickup only from Tuesday-Saturday.
The city is cancelling recycling pickup and bulky item appointments for the rest of the week so drivers are available to plow snow.
"Snow operations is an all-hands-on-deck effort and over 200 employees from Public Works, Solid Waste, Parks & Recreation and KC Water reported Monday to salt and plow roads. This is the fifth straight day of snow operations," the city said.
Updates on trash, recycling and bulky item pickup include:
• Trash pickup resumes Tuesday on a holiday schedule. Crews will attempt to collect every house on every route. If we miss your street this week, we will collect four bags next week.
• If your trash day is Monday, your trash will be collected Tuesday. Normal Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday, normal Wednesday collection will be on Thursday, normal Thursday collection will be on Friday and normal Friday collection will be on Saturday
• No recycling pickup for the rest of this week; the City’s three recycling centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday for regular hours and closed on Friday and Saturday
• No bulky item pickup appointments for the rest of this week
