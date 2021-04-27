KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Come this weekend, Kansas City bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at full capacity for the first time in over a year. It’s a welcome sign for an industry that has really struggled through the pandemic, but now they’re facing yet another crisis.
Nearly every area bar and restaurant is understaffed.
As restrictions started to drop and businesses started rehiring, it’s been a struggle to find reliable employees.
“There’s a premium on good employees right now and it’s a tough struggle for a lot of restaurants right now,” said General Manager of Charlie Hooper’s Bar and Grill George Clark.
Charlie Hooper's has remained open throughout the entire pandemic; much of that was for carryout only.
Though Clark is excited to finally be getting back to normal, he’s nervous about having the staff to operate.
“We have to be able to produce results and take care of her customers. If we are understaffed, then that makes it hard to get returning customers and give people a good quality restaurant experience,” he said.
The restaurant has job postings on the usual sites like Indeed.com. He’s also asking his current employees to refer people. Often times, prospective new employees don’t even show up for their scheduled interview.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 25 years and I’ve never had such a difficult time trying to staff both front and back of the house,” Clark said.
There are several reasons why finding good employees is hard right now: Many people found work outside the struggling restaurant industry during the pandemic, others are getting a similar income on unemployment, and then of course there’s the competition for good pay and perks.
“I’ve had a lot of employees recently who I try to get pay raises, because of other restaurants were trying to take them away from me. And that’s kind of the tough part right now. It’s almost becoming a bidding war of what kitchen or what company can pay people more an hour,” Clark said.
Clark is afraid if that competition for employees continues, restaurants may need to raise prices.
Until he can get his business fully staffed, he’s filling in the gaps and often working nine-hour shifts in the kitchen or coming in to work on his days off.
And it’s not just bars and sit-down restaurants hurting. Even fast food chains like McDonalds are struggling to fill positions.
McDonalds locations in KCMO have had closed dining rooms for over a year now. As they prepare for a full reopening, they need more staff.
“We could use anywhere from 10 to 20 more people at each location,” said Ethan Essig, Chief Operating Officer of one local franchise group.
Until each franchise gets full staffing, dining rooms will remain closed. Essig’s franchises in the Kansas City metro have more than 4,000 open positions.
