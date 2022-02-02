KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Wednesday’s snowstorm was the first since Kansas City’s city manager made some changes to the city’s snow removal process, hoping to do better.
KCTV5 caught up with residents to get their take on whether it worked along their side streets.
In the Volker area, people who’ve been through previous storms were satisfied but not especially impressed.
“I haven't noticed much of a difference yet from the last few snowstorms,” said Delaney Boldman.
“I think they're pretty much the same as they always are: drivable, but could be a little bit better, but really not that bad,” said Neil Jantzen.
Traveling east from there, to the Ivanhoe neighborhood, KCTV5 crews saw side streets that were plowed all the way down to the pavement.
“It looks a lot better than has in years past. You can see the street now!” exclaimed Booker Anderson, who was shoveling his drive at 40th and Wayne.
Seeing the pavement on anything but a main artery has been just about unheard of for what seems like decades.
“I think they're doing a pretty good job. I’ve been seeing them out plowing all day,” said Dantua Hill, who added he would not have been as complimentary last year.
Anderson’s neighbor remarked on the city’s new protocol.
“Of course, they’ve got some more work to do, but I mean, I've seen a lot worse where I slip and slide all the way through the city. So, I think them canceling trash service made sense,” said Michael Ferguson.
He was talking about just one part of City Manager Brian Platt’s new multi-pronged plan for improvement, which Platt announced about a month ago.
Besides salting more aggressively and adding overnight services for residential streets, the plan includes putting trash and recycling removal on hold to assign all available solid waste and water department staff to snow operations.
For this most recent storm, the city announced it would be suspending pickup from Tuesday through Friday.
Anderson said it was a worthwhile trade off.
“To be able to drive around the city to get to where I need to be. Yeah, I mean, I can wait until next trash day,” said Anderson.
Late Tuesday afternoon Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “I am hearing good news on snow removal throughout Kansas City thanks to our updated plan and work efforts. We have much, much more work to do, but I am proud of our crews and workforce and they will be out there for the next several days.”
