KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Last winter, Wornall was a wreck, Main Street was a mess and cars played pothole dodgeball. One man was so fed up with the problem that he tried something a little different.

KCTV5 News first told you about Frank Sereno over the summer when he threw a birthday party for a pothole. But as sun turns to snow, there may be problems.

“It’s going to turn in to a pothole again. So, they can come fix it one time, but really that’s just alleviating the symptom,” said Frank Sereno who wants potholes fixed.

There is patchwork in the pothole and a few more patches are peeking through the snow a block away.

Sereno said he’s leery of the fix.

“The problem is we just don’t resurface the roads in Kansas City, Missouri and it’s obvious and it shows,” Sereno said.

So how is the city doing before the winter sets in again? Crews have patched more than 18,000 potholes in Kansas City, Missouri but there are still 742 still need to be fixed.

“Did they do a good job repairing them over the summer? I think they did a great job repairing them over the summer,” said Paul Dorrell who drives in Brookside. “The trick is maintaining it once winter sets in and the freeze/thaw cycle begins.”

“I feel like there’s been more than usual. Thankfully I didn’t pop any tires but pretty close to it,” said Jackie Duff who lives in Kansas City, Missouri.

There are 6,000 lane miles in the metro and Sereno has a message for drivers.

“I say, take advantage of what you don’t see now and get your credit cards ready because the damage is just about to begin,” Sereno said.