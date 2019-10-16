Missing KCMO teen .jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered runaway teen.

16-year-old Sionne Hollan is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue and white tie-dye shorts.

Hollan was also last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Northeast High School.

If you know the whereabouts of Hollan, you’re asked to call 911 ASAP.

