KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered female.
26-year-old Breana Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair and is said to be wearing a purple jacket and black pants.
Police said that Jackson set a fire in her bedroom, but her family was able to put it out. She was last seen leaving her residence, in the 2800 block of East 8th Street, in an unknown direction.
Officers note that Jackson has a diminished mental capacity (13-14 years old) and her family is concerned for her well-being.
If located, please contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.