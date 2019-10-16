KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered runaway teen.
16-year-old Sionne Hollan is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue and white tie-dye shorts.
Hollan was also last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Northeast High School.
Police said just before 8 p.m. that Hollan has been located and is safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.