KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after four people were shot at an adult nightclub overnight.
Officers were called to Baccala, at Independence and Lawn on a disturbance call.
When they arrived at the scene, they located four shooting victims. Police said all four victims are stable and appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have information that can help police solve this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip here.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
