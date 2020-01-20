KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say Sunday night’s deadly shooting outside a club highlights a dangerous trend of gunmen willing to open fire no matter who is nearby. Armed security and police don’t stop them from pulling the trigger.

Balloons are placed to honor the woman who was killed and the 15 people who were hurt. Those customers went from simply standing in line outside of 9ine Ultra Lounge to ducking and running to survive.

Police say a private security guard shot and killed 29-year-old Jahron Swift. According to investigators, Swift grabbed a high-powered gun and started shooting at a crowd of people waiting in line to go into 9ine Ultra Lounge.

“We know that there were multiple firearms involved, and that security guard’s actions saved lives,” Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Chief Rick Smith said.

Police already had eyes on the club after complaints.

“We had a drive by shooting in the lot in the past,” Chief Rick Smith said.

Because of the Chiefs game and possible wild celebrations, the police department had extra officers on duty proactively patrolling entertainment districts around Kansas City last night.

“Officers had done a check of the parking lot and were less than a minute out when we received our first call. We had just been there,” Chief Rick Smith said. “We had hundreds of people fleeing in cars and on foot. All kinds of things. It was an intense scene to say the least.”

KCTV5 News talked to a security guard who witnessed the traumatic shooting.

“One second everyone was just sitting there trying to get into the club. I believe it was at capacity in there, honestly. Then next thing you know, boom, boom, boom. About five shots rang out. People start falling, scattering.”

Chief Rick Smith says officers are constantly working to try to put an end to the culture of violence in Kansas City.

“We could have 20,000 cops. Most of the incidents we are seeing we were there a minute before. Several of the other high-profile shootings in Westport and some of the other clubs that we’ve had, officers were standing 25 yards away and the shootings still occurred,” Chief Rick Smith said.

Last November, police were nearby when four people were shot outside Baccala, an adult nightclub.

Last August, off duty police officers caught suspected killer Deon'te S. Copkney who is charged with shooting and killing Erin Langhofer after firing into a crowd at First Fridays.

“The violent crime Achilles heel keeps coming up time and time again. You could give us 5,000 people, we can’t change the dynamics of someone’s thoughts,” Chief Rick Smith said.

KCTV5 News asked the police chief about preparing for possible Super Bowl celebrations including a parade if the Chiefs win. He says city leaders have already spent a month planning to make sure they have the resources and staffing needed to keep fans safe.